Pleasant weather with a warming trend through the end of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Now that the low from the last few days has left the area, rain chances have come to and end and brighter weather is expected through the end of the workweek. High pressure will start building in Thursday and Friday which will also help increase temperatures by Friday, and into the weekend. Before the warm up takes hold, there will a decently chilly night on Wednesday night.

Today

Bus stops and the morning drive are in good shape overall, you’ll just want to look out for patchy fog. Most fog is expected to form in fields and low-lying areas, though it could occasionally drift over the road in open areas. Temperatures are starting in the lower to middle 50s, we’re expect to reach a range of 60s and 70s this afternoon. A north northeasterly wind will keep the northern Thumb from 65 to 68 degrees, but lower 70s will be in store for the Tri-Cities, with temperatures near 75 to 76 for the Flint area and our southern counties. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day, with only an occasional fair weather cloud.

Wednesday features a temperature split due to a northerly wind coming off Lake Huron. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay mostly clear tonight allowing lows to fall off a decent amount (also owing to a slightly “cooler” day). We’re expecting 40s to be widespread by Thursday morning, around 48 to 49 for the Tri-Cities and Flint, while temperatures near 43 are possible in our northern row of counties. The wind will turn light around 5 mph out of the northeast.

Wednesday night should see widespread 40s in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Thursday

We expect another bright day Thursday, though some high-level cloud coverage may move in. Overall, the day should be partly to mostly sunny. Dry weather is certainly expected, and temperatures only a few degrees warmer than Wednesday will be in place for the afternoon. We expect many to reach up to the middle 70s. With a wind direction from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph, there won’t be as much of a temperature split for the Thumb.

Thursday should not have as much of a temperature split as the wind begins to turn southwesterly. (WNEM)

Warming Up

After the weak cold front Wednesday, high pressure and ridging will start to build over the eastern half of the United States. This is as the trough (dip of cooler air) continues to strengthen over the Pacific Ocean. This sets up a sort of blocking pattern that keeps the ridge of warmer air over the Great Lakes for an extended period of time. As a result, lower to middle 80s are possible Friday and Saturday, with temperatures possibly rising to the upper 80s early next week.

Humidity levels will stay lower until the weekend, when we see dew points closer to 65 degrees. That will also aid shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday, which are expected to linger into Monday morning.

Dew points don't make a notable increase until the weekend. (WNEM)

Take a look at those temperatures in your full 7-Day Forecast!

