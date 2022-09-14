Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash and lost control, according to the Midland Police Department.

The car hit a telephone pole and flipped six or seven times, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Bay City Road was closed between Saginaw Road and Waldo Avenue while crews responded but has since reopened.

