Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash and lost control, according to the Midland Police Department.

The car hit a telephone pole and flipped six or seven times, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Bay City Road was closed between Saginaw Road and Waldo Avenue while crews responded but has since reopened.

