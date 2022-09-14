Program to help entrepreneurs open child care programs, increase affordable care

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new program will make it easier for entrepreneurs to open new child care programs, get licensed faster, and expand access to high-quality, affordable child care for Michigan families.

Our Strong Start will be run by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ (LARA) Child Care Licensing Bureau.

This will help entrepreneurs get licensed and secure grant funding to start their business, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“As a mom, I know the importance of high-quality, affordable child care,” Whitmer said. “While we’re working to lower child care costs for families and expand access to early learning programs, like 4-year-old preschool, there are still too many working families struggling to find child care that meets their needs and budget. That’s why I’m proud that we’re taking action to make it easier for entrepreneurs to work with state government to open more child care programs across Michigan. This is the next step in our Caring for MI Future strategy that will help open 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024.”

Child care entrepreneurs can contact the Our Strong Start for help in the process, even if they have not secured a facility or applied for a child care license.

Navigators with the program will work with business owners, help them understand and navigate the licensing process, help create a business plan, and connect them with grant funds to start their child care business.

The program navigators can also help current business owners expand their child care program.

“The Our Strong Start will reduce barriers to licensure that entrepreneurs have encountered while trying to navigate through multiple state programs,” LARA Director Orlene Hawks said. “By making the licensing process easier and more efficient, we are demonstrating our commitment to working with individuals who are stepping up to create safe and reliable child care options for families.”

Entrepreneurs can visit Michigan.gov/MIchildcare for more information on the Our Strong Start program. If an entrepreneur would like to meet with a navigator, they can complete a form to be connected with a navigator within 48 hours.

“Child care entrepreneurs have asked for help starting their business and navigating the licensing process,” said Mikki Godfrey, Our Strong Start manager. “We are thrilled to announce that we are here and ready to work with any Michigander who has a dream of opening their own child care business.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.