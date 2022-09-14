Sheriff’s office looking for driver who caused semi crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who caused a semi-truck to crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Deckerville Road in Ellington Township.

A 2016 Kenworth semi was hauling double trailers loaded with 50 tons of salt east on Deckerville Road. A white pickup truck, that was traveling westbound, entered the semi’s lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the semi, a 29-year-old Pinconning man, swerved to avoid the pickup. That movement forced the rear trailer to jackknife, causing the semi to lose control, the sheriff’s office said.

The semi entered the ditch on the south side of Deckerville Road and tipped over.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information on the driver of the white pickup to contact Deputy Ryan Herford at rherford@tuscolacounty.org.

