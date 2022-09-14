UM-Flint records first increase in first-year student enrollment since 2017

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan-Flint has recorded an increase in its first-year students with 521 students enrolling for the fall 2022 semester, accounting for a 6 percent increase over last year.

This is the first positive gain since 2017, according to the university. UM-Flint just released the official 10-day count of students that is used for national and state reporting.

UM-Flint also saw a 10 percent jump in new undergraduate transfer students with 531 enrolling compared to 2021′s 485 students. This is the first increase in 11 years, UM-Flint said.

With the first-year student headcount, the university’s total new student enrollment stands at 1,052 which represents an 8 percent increase from last fall.

Other notable enrollment statistics from the report include:

New graduate student enrollment is up 6 percent (318 vs. 301).

International undergraduate enrollment increased by 37 percent, compared to 2021 (85 vs. 62).

International graduate student enrollment has increased by 60 percent, compared to 2021 (104 vs. 65).

Retention of first-year students from last year is strong with 76.64 percent having returned to the university, a five-year high, while 75.08 percent of UM-Flint’s full-time transfer students and 83.39 percent of new graduate students were retained.

“This positive news is due to the incredible work by many, and it reflects curricular and programmatic innovations, robust financial aid packages strategically dispersed, and more,” said UM-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta. “With our university’s tuition the third lowest amongst public universities in the state, UM-Flint is a regional best value institution. Additionally, the significance of this year’s enrollment gains vastly increases when viewed within the regional context of fewer students graduating from high school and fewer of those graduates attending college.”

The university also saw a nearly 30 percent increase in its residential students with 330 compared to 232 from last year, which is 31 students short of the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

Overall, UM-Flint’s fall enrollment is at 5,985, which includes 4,609 undergraduates and 1,376 graduate students.

