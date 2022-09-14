Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.

The chase started early in the morning when Springport Township Police received information about an armed, 39-year-old man from the Monroe, MI area who was involved in a pursuit in Branch County. While in Branch County, the man ran a deputy off the road and shot at them.

Around 7:30 p.m., Springport Township Police say they received updated information that the vehicle had been located by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office which was now in pursuit, heading north into the area of Albion, MI. Officers said the suspect was again shooting at deputies who were in pursuit.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Calhoun County before heading into Eaton County at about 7:45 p.m.

Footage sent to News 10 from a doorbell camera captured at least 19 police cruisers speeding by a Hamlin Township home at about 8 p.m. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was again shooting at pursuing deputies.

Viewer footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

Deputies say they used stop sticks to disable the vehicle, which came to a stop on 5 Point Highway. The suspect fled on foot through several backyards but was apprehended by officers with the Springport Police Department.

The man was found to be in possession of a handgun, knives, and brass knuckles, and two shotguns were found in his vehicle. He was turned over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office where he will face multiple weapons and assault charges. He will also be facing charges in Jackson and Branch counties.

Departments involved in the pursuit and capture included: the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Eaton Rapids Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and the Jackson, Calhoun, and Eaton County 911 centers.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.