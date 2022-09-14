William Putman from ‘Meet the Putmans’ found guilty of assault charges

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A former reality TV star has been convicted of assaulting two people.

William Edward Putman II, who was on the TLC show “Meet the Putmans,” was found guilty of four counts of assault and battery after a four-day jury trial in Tuscola County District Court. Each count is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and or a $500 fee.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning their verdicts. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Eric J. Hinojosa and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Eric F. Wanink presented the case.

The assaults happened at a construction site in Indianfields Township and involved two victims on Aug. 11, 2021, according to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation and was assisted by the Caro Police Department.

Putman will be sentenced on Oct. 4.

