Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”

By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.

“Yes, there are dodgers,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Nicholas Haddad. “But it’s not a magic potion.”

Haddad explained why some might fall into this category.

“Probably there are biological reasons for some of that,” Haddad said. “In others, there are dynamic reasons, such as less virus to be transmitted or people have been vaccinated before, so they are more or less protected.”

Haddad is quick to point out there’s no way you’ll know if you’re a super-dodger.

“Nobody should assume that they’re immune,” Haddad said. “We need to be careful with everything we do.”

Haddad also said most people have had COVID, but some may not have realized it.

“Not every time that we get symptoms we test,” Haddad said. “And it is estimated right now that most young adults have had COVID by the age of 18 or 20, more than 80 percent of them. And also, adults have had, most of us have had COVID, but some of us would not even check for it.”

Haddad believes that we are at the very tail end of the pandemic. Even so, he recommends being updated on your COVID vaccinations and getting the flu shot this fall to protect yourself.

“Please, whoever has not gotten vaccinated, go ahead and do it now, now is the time,” Haddad said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Michigan health officials reported there were more than 18,000 new COVID cases last week and 196 deaths.

