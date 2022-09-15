Deadly crash in Shiawassee Co. caused by speed, police say

BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators believe speed was the cause of a deadly crash in Shiawassee County.

Deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Tyrrell Road near Beardslee Road in Bennington Township for the crash on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 3:40 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle and its lone occupant.

The driver, identified as a 41-year-old man from Owosso, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the investigation, the vehicle went off the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe speed was the cause of the crash.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Laingsburg Police Department, Perry Fire Rescue, and Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.

