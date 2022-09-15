Dry Friday, more unsettled late this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wildfire smoke has caused a milky-white appearance to our skies at times, but overall, it’s been another great day around Mid-Michigan.

As we head toward the end of the workweek and the start of our weekend, our weather pattern should remain fairly quiet. However, things will become a little bit more unsettled during the second half of the weekend and into early next week.

Have you missed the 80s this week? Those will be coming back as well.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather sticks around this evening and for the sunset watchers, the sunset could be more colorful tonight thanks to the smoke that’s overhead. Sunset tonight will be around 7:46 PM.

Low temperatures late Thursday and Friday AM. (WNEM)

Temperatures are in the middle 60s to middle 70s early this evening, and just like we’ve seen much of this week, those should fall into the 60s quickly after sunset. We should land in the 50s tonight and remain a bit warmer, thanks to a warm front passing through the area.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy again tonight, with a light southwesterly wind.

Friday

Skies will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday, and with a south southwesterly wind picking up behind the warm front, we should have a chance to warm up quite a bit more into the afternoon on Friday.

High temperatures for Friday, September 16th. (WNEM)

Highs should land in the lower to middle 80s for most areas tomorrow, with even our counties near Lake Huron getting a chance to warm up a bit more thanks to a primarily offshore flow. Those south southwesterly winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday evening plans, including high school football, should be in great shape on Friday. Temperatures should be in the 70s most of the games, with 60s showing up in a few places by the 4th quarter.

Lows on Friday night will be a bit warmer in the 60s for most.

Saturday & Sunday

Our weekend is expected to start on the drier side on Saturday, as a frontal boundary hangs out closer to the Straits and Upper Peninsula.

It's a low chance, but a few showers could arrive as soon as Saturday evening. (WNEM)

A few of our models are trying to hint at a few showers developing during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, but the air mass where we are at the ground is still expected to be dry, which could evaporate those showers before they reach us at the ground. Nothing more than a slight chance appears appropriate at the moment.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the lower and middle 80s, and you’ll likely feel a bit more humidity than you have much of this week, though it shouldn’t be oppressive.

As of Thursday evening, most of your Sunday looks dry. But stay tuned. (WNEM)

Showers will remain possible late Saturday night into Sunday, if they can develop. But should move out reasonably fast Sunday morning. After that round moves out, if you even see anything, we could get an extended break until late Sunday evening as the cold front starts approaching from the west.

Assuming we can avoid rain most of the day, temperatures should have a chance to jump back up into the 80s again on Sunday.

Showers are most likely this weekend late Sunday evening into Monday. (WNEM)

That chance later Sunday evening into Monday appears to be our best chance for showers this weekend, and could bring some rain to the Monday morning commutes and bus stops. It’s a bit too early to feel confident in the specific timing and amounts, so stay tuned. However, the best chance may hold off until many of us are in for the night on Sunday.

