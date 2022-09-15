Dry Thursday with mild temperatures, warming up this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday’s skies featured smoke from wildfires out west, creating a hazy sky at times. There may be some haze at times today too, but expect another partly to mostly sunny day with comfortable temperatures! We’re tracking a warm up into the 80s starting on Friday, which should hold 80+ degree temperatures through the weekend. There are also rain chances we’re tracking this weekend.

Today

40s are spreading over more of the Mid-Michigan region this morning, a light jacket will be needed heading out to the bus stop this morning! Conditions are dry and stay dry through the day, and it will stay bright with a partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm up to around 74 to 75 for the Tri-Cities and west, 77 in Flint, but upper 60s to lower 70s from east to west across the Thumb. Today’s wind will start to shift south southeasterly with a lighter speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be another comfortable day with most reaching the 70s in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Partly to mostly clear skies hold overnight with dry weather. With a south southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph and a few more clouds, lows should stay warmer than the last few nights. Expect readings to drop to around 57 degrees. The bus stop and morning drive Friday will be in great shape!

Thursday night will be warmer with more cloud coverage than Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Friday

Partly to mostly sunny skies are also expected to hold tomorrow, with the big difference from Thursday being warmer temperatures. Highs will reach to around 83 degrees, which will be helped by a warm front and a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather will hold through the daytime, and humidity levels should still stay comfortable. Dew points will toe the line around 60 degrees.

Friday will see a return to the 80s in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

An approaching low pressure system may be able to bring spotty pop-up showers Saturday evening, but that chance is still lower at only 20%. In all, there’s no need to cancel any daytime plans on Saturday, and most evening plans should still be in good shape too. Rainfall is expected to pick up more in coverage Saturday night and on Sunday. During the day Sunday, there should be breaks in the rain, but a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Like last weekend, the better chance for rainfall lies on Sunday when compared to Saturday.

Rainfall is expected to be slightly more widespread at times on Sunday. (WNEM)

Rainfall could become more widespread into Sunday night, causing showers to also linger into Monday morning. However, Monday sees that rain cutting off in the afternoon, with skies clearing afterwards too.

The better rain chance of the weekend lies on Sunday. (WNEM)

Middle 80s can be expected Saturday, with lower 80s on Sunday and Monday. Although next week’s temperatures have trended down, they’re still in the 80s. Give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

