Flint partners with STAT EMS to improve response times

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) –The city of Flint has partnered with a new ambulance service to improve response times.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the partnership with STAT Emergency Medical Services comes at no cost to the city and will bring residents faster and higher quality service.

“This is a very exciting time for residents inside the city of Flint,” Neeley said. “Understanding that emergency response services is gonna get better each and every day through these levels of private public partnerships that we have here. And this is the vision and the movement that we need to continue to move our community forward.”

STAT EMS will work out of the Flint Police mini-stations, fire stations, and neighborhoods.

