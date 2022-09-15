I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby.

The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue.

Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

