I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby.

The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue.

Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for more updates.

