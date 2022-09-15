I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County.
Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15.
All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
