Michigan congresswoman plays in Congressional Women’s Softball Game for good cause

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game took place in Washington Wednesday night as a team of congresswomen battled the women of the press.

The Members of Congress and Bad News Babes teams traded in their pens, cameras, recorders and microphones for gloves and bats for the fourteenth straight year.

“We have a great team. We have a lot of fun. But we have some really good competition,” said Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)

The two groups came together at the Watkins Recreation Center to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-founded the game in 2009 with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) after Wasserman Schultz was diagnosed.

“This is something that we care deeply about because so many young women in their 20s, 30s and 40s would never get a mammogram, would never even do a breast exam and they need to because they’re absolutely vulnerable,” said Gillibrand.

McClain, who played in her second game Wednesday, said she took the field for all women who are going through the real battle.

“Some of these women are fighting for their life. So it’s really exciting (to play) and it makes you feel good to actually do something positive,” said McClain.

The Congressional Women’s Softball game has raised more than $2 million for Young Survival Coalition, a non-profit helping adults battling breast cancer.

The Members of Congress beat the Bad News Babes 6-5, ending the press’ streak going back to 2016. They also raised more than $500,000 for this year’s event.

