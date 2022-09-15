Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime.

“We’re doing the best we can to try to discourage the theft and at least bring justice to the stores that are losing the money because of theft,” said Midland Police Department Community Relations Manager Jose Deleon.

Deleon helped launch the Business Watch program last November to reduce retail theft.

“Since we’ve started giving more of an in-depth look, we were noticing more crimes that are occurring,” Deleon said.

Deleon said all kinds of items are being stolen from all different types of stores all across the city of Midland. Lately, Deleon has seen a trend of thieves targeting a specific group of products.

“Tools to set up marijuana grows,” Deleon said. “That’s just in theory, but you you’re seeing like a couple hundred to thousands of electrical wire being taken. Sprinkler tubing to set up sprinkler systems, which kind of points towards marijuana.”

More than half of the retail businesses in Midland are participating in Business Watch. They work with police to exchange information on offenders to track them from one store to the next. Deleon said that collaboration has produced a lot of arrests and some surprised suspects.

“It may take us a week or a month to catch up to you or find out who you are but when we do, we then interview you on everything that has happened up until that point,” Deleon said. “And sometimes people are pretty shocked when we do catch up with them that we know about previous incidents.”

Deleon is quick to point out this isn’t just about putting people in jail. He said there are a lot of desperate folks out there who have fallen on hard times.

“It’s still illegal,” Deleon said. “Like I said, there’s a lot of assistance out there if you need it. You know if you’re struggling with addiction or you’re having trouble getting food supplies, stuff for your child, there is a way to get it without having to steal.”

Law enforcement agencies in Bay, Clare, Isabella, and Saginaw counties are also helping to track down the thieves.

