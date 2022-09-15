Mott Community College one of four campuses in U.S. to have automated pizza machine

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – New technology is changing the way some can get delicious pizza in a fast, convenient way.

An automated pizza machine at Mott Community College is providing people with a little taste of the future of pizza.

Mott Community College is one of only four campuses in the U.S. to have a Pizza Forno machine.

The device serves up one of eight pizzas in just three minutes.

It also has an app to allow hungry customers to order ahead of time.

Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Forno, Jason Lowder talks about how convenient it is to get a quick pizza on campus.

“You can either take and bake it, or you can cook it right there,” Lowder said. “We got a high-speed convection oven in there that’s 430 degrees I think, and it cooks it for like two minutes and 30 seconds and you get a 12-inch hot artesian pizza right out of an atm machine basically.

Lowder also said Pizza Forno is hoping to partner with local non-profits to help give back to the community.

