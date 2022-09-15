Saginaw City Council could vote to save Potter Street Station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s storied Potter Street Station could be saved by the city council in an upcoming vote.

The council is moving toward designating it a historic district to help preserve it.

Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation President Denise Meyer has worked for years to protect the Potter Street station against the effects of time and talks of potential demolition.

“I just love the building,” Meyer said.

The Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation owns the former train station and hopes to return it to its former glory.

“This was a hub of Saginaw,” Meyer said. “A lot of people’s ancestors came through the station to move here and settle and help build Saginaw.”

This week, the Saginaw City Council voted to approve the first in a two-step process that would amend the city zoning code related to historic districts.

“That will make a lot of things open up to us,” Meyer said. “It will not only protect the station, but it will possibly get some more community funding.”

Despite being on the National Register of Historic Places, the station has no protections from demolition.

A historic district designation would open the deteriorating building to grant and preservation initiatives available to properties covered by the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970.

The city’s move to preserve the 19th century building coincides with the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services’ interest in using the building as a transportation hub once again.

“We’re thrilled that they want it,” Meyer said. “It is kind of the answer to our prayers all these years.”

The Saginaw City Council could take a final vote on the designation as early as next month.

