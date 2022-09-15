Saginaw man arrested for possession of child porn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been arraigned for possessing child porn.

Scott Clements Ballien, 66, from Saginaw, is charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Ballien surrendered to the court after an investigation in which digital evidence was taken, Michigan State Police said.

The investigation started when authorities learned Ballien accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, state police said.

Ballien was arraigned on his charges in Saginaw County District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is due back in court for a preliminary examination conference on Sept. 20 at 1:45 p.m.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to talk with their children about the safe use of the internet. Parents can find different resources through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children.

