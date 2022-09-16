Bay City man taking advocacy for ‘Kidneys for Kids’ across the country

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – One man is hoping to change the lives of kids in need of kidney transplants across the county.

Brian Martindale of Bay City decided to take his advocacy on the road to 50 cities in 48 states.

His goal with Kidneys for Kids is to find 100 kidney donors to save the lives of 100 children.

Martindale spent five days in Mississippi with the kidney foundation there and saw the hardship the area faced following the flooding in Jackson.

“I got to actually see the ongoing water crisis in Jackson from an up-close point of view, working with somebody that was helping and continued to help people with kidney disease,” Martindale said. “Making sure people on dialysis have fresh water, making sure dialysis centers are getting their water.”

For this road trip, Martindale has been driving an electric Chevy Bolt donated by Burt Watson Chevrolet in Freeland. So far, he says it’s been smooth sailing.

He’s headed to Pittsburgh, New York City and the nation’s capital over the next few weeks.

