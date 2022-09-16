Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Flint say one site has been the target for illegal dumping lately, and it’s been an eyesore.

City leaders say they have a plan to combat the blight using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

One Flint resident, who did not want to be identified, lives a block away from where a blighted structure that was targeted for illegal dumping is being torn down.

“We have a nice neighborhood, but we have people that’s coming over in our neighborhood and dumping all their trash,” the resident said. “I don’t appreciate that, and if I ever catch them, I’m going to turn them in too.”

Friday’s demolition is part of Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s efforts to clean up the Vehicle City.

Speaking at a press conference at the intersection of Rankin and Bonbright streets, Neeley said he witnessed illegal dumping at the site two weeks ago.

Neeley is urging residents to call Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County if they see illegal dumping.

“When we catch somebody illegally dumping in our neighborhoods, take a picture of them,” Neeley said. “Take a picture of their license plate. Report it and when you report it, if it leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals illegally dumping in our community, it can lead to a reward for you from $250 up to $2,000.”

Neeley said that authorities are actively searching for illegal dumpers.

“Today is not just the first day of the fight,” Neeley said. “But today is the first day that we strike fear into the hearts of those individuals that are dumping in our community.”

Meanwhile, one Flint resident has a message for those making a mess in her community.

“All these dumpsters around here, you need to go to them dumpsters, put that trash in there,” the resident said. “This is your city. Keep your city clean.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any tips that lead to the capture of those responsible for the blight. Anyone with information about a possible suspect can send a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

