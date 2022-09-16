Flint man found guilty of armed robbery, carjacking

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has convicted a man from Flint of armed robbery and carjacking.

According to testimony at trial, Delon Deon Thomas, 32, contacted the victim on a dating website and the two agreed to meet in Saginaw where the victim lives.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said they then drove to the East Village Inn in downtown Flint before Thomas had the victim, who was unfamiliar with Flint, drive him to a house under the pretext that it was Thomas’ home.

Leyton said it turned out to be an abandoned house and, once there, Thomas pulled out a sawed-off shotgun from his duffel bag and threatened to kill the victim if the victim did not give him his wallet, cell phone and vehicle.

Eleven days after the robbery, Flint Police found the victim’s car while they were investigating a breaking and entering complaint. Days later, Leyton said a stolen vehicle from Grand Rapids was found in Thomas’ possession.

“This defendant has caused tremendous grief for many individuals and he now faces a very lengthy prison sentence for his actions,” said Leyton.

Leyton said Thomas has a criminal history including vehicle thefts dating back to when he was a juvenile.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Thomas will be sentenced with habitual offender fourth status and could spend up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 18.

