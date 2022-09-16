Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosts annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan held its signature Empty Bowls fundraiser in Flint Thursday.

Attendees received one of more than 2,000 handmade bowls crafted by local artisans and students at the Flint Institute of Arts.

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President and CEO Kara Ross said the empty bowls serve as a reminder to many.

“The empty bowl is a symbol of meals that are missing for our neighbors,” Ross said. “There are so many children and families that are struggling, senior citizens, choosing between prescriptions and food.”

The goal was to raise $50,000 to continue its work across 22 counties.

The food bank reports it distributes more than 43 million pounds of food every year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.