Man dead, woman injured after Huron Co. crash

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – One man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in Huron County.

On Thursday, Sept. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and emergency responders were sent to the crash near the intersection of M-142 and M-19 in Verona Township, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.

A 35-year-old man from Ubly, identified as Jared Kubacki, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup traveling eastbound on M-142 when a Dodge Caravan heading north on M-19 failed to stop completely at the intersection and turned into the path of Kubacki, according to Hanson.

The Caravan driver, identified as 69-year-old Robert Johnson from Oxford, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Robert Johnson had to be freed from the wreckage by the Bad Axe Fire Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

The passenger in the Caravan, Catherine Johnson, was transported by Central Huron Ambulance to McLaren Thumb Hospital for treatment of her injuries, police reported.

Catherine Johnson was later transferred to a hospital outside of Huron County for more specialized treatment.

Accident investigators from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been ordered, police said.

