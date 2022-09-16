Officers searching for suspect after threat made toward hospital, police say

By Stephen Borowy
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Iosco County are searching for a suspect after threats were made toward people at a hospital.

About 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an individual made threats to harm people at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tawas Police Department.

Officers immediately responded to the hospital and it was placed on lockdown, according to Tawas Police.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

