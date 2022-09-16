Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to the streets of Burton for the “Burtucky Parade” Thursday afternoon.

It’s part of the annual “Burtucky Days” event hosted by Captains Quarters Lounge.

Spectators lined up along several streets in Burton to watch the parade that ended at Captains Quarters on Atherton Road.

“It’s a redneck party. It came back from, if I’m not mistaken, people that lived in Kentucky were brought up here to work for General Motors and live in homes. So you have Burton and Kentucky mixed, so it makes Burtucky,” said Mary Lee Knag, Captain’s Quarters Manager.

“Burtucky Days” started more than a decade ago to raise money for local charities. The event has raised thousands of dollars in the past for the North End Soup Kitchen, area animal shelters and this year it will benefit the Old Newsboys of Flint.

Old Newsboys of Flint is an organization that provides essential items to children and its Christmas program ensures less fortunate children in Genesee County have a gift for the holidays.

Admission to “Burtucky Days” at Captains Quarters is $5 per person and features live music every night.

The event runs through Sunday, September 18 at Captains Quarters.

