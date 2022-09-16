Police: husband, wife used Lapeer Co. massage parlors as fronts for prostitution

Police have arrested an Imlay City couple accused of operating massage parlors as fronts for prostitution.
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Police have arrested an Imlay City couple accused of operating massage parlors as fronts for prostitution.

After a five-month investigation, Anthony Joseph Juip, 72, and his wife, Qing Feng Xu, 58, have been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and two counts of keeping a house of prostitution which are five-year felonies for each count.

Imlay City police report the investigation started in April 2022 at the massage parlor at 542 N. Cedar St. in Imlay City as an exterior ordinance violation, but a closer look at the licensing and legitimacy of the business led investigators to discover “an alarming set of facts.”

Investigators said undercover work eventually revealed the massage parlor at 542 N. Cedar St. and another at 420 Lake Nepessing Rd. in Lapeer were fronts for prostitution and potentially human trafficking.

In August, police executed search warrants at 542 N. Cedar St. in Imlay City, a home in Imlay City and 420 Lake Nepessing Rd. in Lapeer.

Imlay City police said four Chinese women working for Juip and Xu and living in Imlay City on work visas were detained. Investigators report the women were given victim assistance as police try to figure out whether they or other women from out of town are victims of human trafficking.

Investigators report most of the clientele at the massage parlors were from out of town and drove 40 to 50 minutes to Imlay City.

Imlay City’s police chief thanked Michigan State Police, the Lapeer County sheriff, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for helping with the investigation.

The Imlay City Police Department is urging any women who have had contact with these businesses to call 810-724-2345.

Juip and Xu are expected to be back in court on Sep. 26.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have arrested an Imlay City couple accused of operating massage parlors as fronts for...
Police: husband, wife used Lapeer Co. massage parlors as fronts for prostitution
Police have arrested an Imlay City couple accused of operating massage parlors as fronts for...
Suspect named following investigation into stolen items from JoJos
Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to...
Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan held its signature Empty Bowls fundraiser in Flint Thursday.
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosts annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser