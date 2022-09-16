Police searching for suspect in Saginaw stabbing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are searching for the suspect of a stabbing that hospitalized a man.

The stabbing happened on Cass Street near Hamilton Street in Saginaw at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.

A 27-year-old man from Saginaw was stabbed in the torso after an altercation with a group of people, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-297-8657.

To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

