Police: Woman stabs a man in Saginaw

Generic Saginaw, Michigan police photo.
By Blake Keller
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman is currently behind bars after being accused of stabbing a man in the City of Saginaw early Friday morning.

Saginaw Police Detective Matthew Gerow confirmed to TV5 the stabbing incident was “domestic related” and happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bay Road. The suspect has been jailed at the Saginaw County Jail for assault with intent to murder.

The victim is a 38-year-old male from Buena Vista. Police said the woman accused of the stabbing lived at the residence where the incident took place.

