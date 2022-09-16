Warmer Friday but dry for football, tracking weekend shower chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our stretch of dry weather still holds for this Friday, the one notable change is that conditions will be warmer in the afternoon. Football is in great shape weather-wise this evening, and many outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend may still be in good shape! More on the weekend is below, but Sunday does see some rain chance shifting that may allow you to salvage some plans for the second half of the weekend.

Today

Conditions out the door are notably warmer than they were yesterday, we have a good mix of lower 60s and upper 50s. You might be able to get away without a jacket! Highs will eventually turn up more than the last few days as the area reaches into the lower 80s. This is as warmer air aloft if moving in, along with a wind turning southwesterly today at 5 to 10 mph. Variably cloudy skies are in store for the daytime too, which will allow for occasional peeks of sun.

Friday will be warmer than the last few days this week. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, which will help to keep temperatures mild for Saturday morning. Expect lows to fall to around 60 degrees. The wind will turn to the south, but stay light at only 5 mph or less.

Friday night will be milder with lows near 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Forecast

Heading into Saturday skies will be variably cloudy again. Expect to see sun occasionally, but on the flip-side skies won’t be completely overcast. As our low edges closer, we could see a few showers for the northern half of our viewing area, but that chance still only stands around 20% or less. In all, any outdoor plans for Saturday are still in good shape and shouldn’t need any adjustments. Highs will be in the middle 80s by Saturday afternoon.

The first wave of showers picks up Saturday night. (WNEM)

Sunday will be just a handful of degrees cooler, still landing in the lower 80s though. Rain chances essentially come in two waves for the second half of the weekend. Showers that pick up Saturday night should hold into early Sunday morning. However, there appears to be a pause in the middle of the daytime. The second wave is then expected to pick up along the cold front Sunday night. That rain should hold into Monday morning, and this second wave should have greater coverage than the first.

The second, and more widespread, wave of rain comes in Sunday night. (WNEM)

Additionally, more rain is expected to be picked up during the second wave, but the entirety of this rainfall event isn’t expected to bring much rainfall. Do expect to see some more tweaks to rainfall totals through the weekend, but this looks to be more of a run-of-the-mill rainfall where we land at a couple of tenths or less by noon Monday. Stay tuned for updates on totals through this weekend!

Through midday Monday when the rain ends, only a couple tenths of rainfall is expected. (WNEM)

By Monday afternoon, rainfall should be done and clouds are expected to clear out fairly quick with subsidence (sinking air) behind the low. More rain chances have been added to Wednesday and Thursday, take a preview in the full 7-Day Forecast!

