Warming up this weekend, showers return but no washouts expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pleasant week beyond the wildfire smoke that has spoiled our blue skies and as we close out the workweek and start our weekend, more of the same is expected.

While showers and storms are possible a few times this weekend, we’re not expecting either Saturday and Sunday to be a washout, and there should be plenty of dry time both days. If you’ve enjoyed the warmth that has returned today, that’s likely going to continue for the next few days as well.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather is expected right through your Friday evening plans tonight, including high school football. No issues are expected, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s gradually falling into the 60s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures tonight & early Saturday. (WNEM)

Winds will be out of the southerly to southwesterly direction overnight, but remaining light at around 5 to 10 miles per hour at the most. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight.

Saturday

Although neither day is expected to be a washout, shower chances on Saturday are expected to be lower than Sunday and if showers do develop, the better chance would come later in the day, especially Saturday night, and the coverage is expected to be on the scattered side.

High temperatures for Saturday, September 17th. (WNEM)

Otherwise, skies are expected to vary between partly to mostly sunny, with a southwesterly wind flow bringing highs back into the lower and middle 80s on Saturday afternoon. Humidity levels shouldn’t be miserable, but should be a bit more elevated than we’ve been this week.

Showers will remain possible overnight into Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time, but with better moisture moving in, a few downpours are possible. Lows Saturday night are expected to remain in the 60s.

Sunday

Any showers around early Sunday are expected to move out fairly quickly during the morning hours, with a bit of a break expected around midday and early afternoon. Skies are expected to primarily be mostly cloudy, but some occasional sun won’t be completely off the table on Sunday.

High temperatures for Sunday, September 18th. (WNEM)

Highs should have a chance to be in the upper 70s to low 80s once again, assuming clouds don’t become too thick on Sunday. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Showers are possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. (WNEM)

As a cold front to our west gets closer shower chances will start going up gradually into the late afternoon hours and continue into the overnight. The exact time frame of our best rain chances on Sunday isn’t completely clear just yet, so stay tuned through the weekend. Late evening and overnight into Monday morning seems like the most favorable time frame.

Showers are most likely Sunday night into Monday. Even then, the chance isn't a guarantee. (WNEM)

Lows on Sunday night should remain in the 60s once again under mostly cloudy skies, in addition to the showers that will be possible. Clearing skies should take over quickly behind the front Monday.

