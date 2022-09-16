Whitmer sends letter to Secretary of Commerce for investments from CHIPS and Science Act

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo highlighting Michigan for investments from the CHIPS and Science Act.

The bipartisan legislation will boost American manufacturing, create and protect tens of thousands of jobs, and lower costs for working families, according to Whitmer.

“The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will create and protect tens of thousands of jobs, bring supply chain from China to Michigan, and help lower costs for working families on electronics, cars, and so much more,” Whitmer said. “Here in Michigan, we know firsthand how important chips are to the domestic manufacturing supply chain. That is why I will continue to advocate for Michigan to be the premier destination for incoming investments from the CHIPS and Science Act. We have the hardworking people, storied past, and advantageous places to site big projects. We will move fast and compete with anyone to bring home every available resource from the CHIPS and Science Act. We put the world on wheels, built the arsenal of democracy, and now, we will work together to make sure Michigan is the place to build the future.”

In the past year, Michigan has secured investments in semiconductor and polysilicon manufacturing, including:

Hemlock Semiconductor , a leading provider of high-purity polysilicon products for the electronic and solar power industries, onboarded more than 400 full-time employees in Hemlock.

KLA, a global semiconductor firm, opened their headquarters in Ann Arbor creating 600 good-paying jobs.

Wacker, a chemical and polysilicon firm, opened a cutting-edge innovation center in Ann Arbor creating 300 good-paying jobs.

SK Siltron , a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, announced a new facility near Bay City, creating 150 good-paying jobs.

Calumet Electronics, one of a few American manufacturers producing organic substrate components for microelectronics, announced an expansion creating 80 jobs in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Whitmer signed an executive directive telling state departments and agencies to use all available resources from the CHIPS and Science Act to keep bringing in projects and jobs to Michigan.

