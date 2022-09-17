Bay City unveils sculpture in honor of German sister city

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany.

An ambitious project, several years in the making.

The leadership Bay County class of 2022, who organized the project, partnered up with donors to raise $130,000 to build the sculpture called the Ansbach Platz, which commemorates a unique, 60-year relationship with Ansbach, Germany.

“A little nervous, a little excited, pretty much all the emotions at once,” said Brady Falardeau, a Bay City Central Senior. “Now it’s real! Looking at it makes me want to cry because it’s just so beautiful.”

Exchange students and delegates from Germany came to meet local students and leaders, to celebrate the finished piece.

“It’s unbelievable and fantastic. Our people are connected,” said Martin Porzner, an Ansbach City Commissioner.

“We have a lot of similarities. We are able to share ideas about how we run our city, and it’s been an absolutely fabulous experience,” said Dana Muscott, the manager of Bay City.

The sculpture now stands as a permanent reminder of cultures shared.

“It’s been an amazing experience learning about Germany and what their life is like; how they go to school, what they do after school, it’s so different from how we live,” Falardeau said. “Even though we are 4000 miles apart, we’re here with each other.”

