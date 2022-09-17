Last Weekend of Summer: Pleasant Conditions for Most Saturday, Rain Chances Return Tonight & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is (somehow) officially the final weekend of summer as the Fall season begins on Thursday of this coming week (9:03pm to be exact). As we know here in the mitten, the name of the season doesn’t really mean much and that is certainly the case over the next 7 days! We start with a look at the forecast for today:

TODAY

Variable cloud cover (periodic mix of clouds and sunshine) is expected for much of today as upper level clouds allow filtered sun to reach the ground and later this afternoon some lower-level clouds should develop as we heat up. Just about all of us will remain totally dry today, though one or two small and brief showers may try to pop up during the afternoon, mostly north of US-10, though a smaller chance will also exist for those along US-127 and even into the Tri-Cities. But again, remember, not everyone will see rain - in fact, just about everybody will remain dry today . Outside of this very low shower chance, this afternoon and evening will be another nice one - especially for area college football games (CMU @ home, SVSU @ Northwood) and our many outdoor activities this weekend such as the Frankenmuth Octoberfest and Hemlock’s Sawdust Days!

Expect your high temperatures to climb into the low 80s across the north, in the Tri-Cities and in the thumb. Low-mid 80s are possible across our southern counties.

Today's high temperatures and forecast. (WNEM)

TONIGHT

Variable cloud cover will remain in place heading into the overnight hours. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower-middle 60s tonight as additional cloud cover and rain showers eventually make their way into Mid-Michigan. Rain chances will increase from west to east, starting around or just after midnight along 127, gradually spreading eastward to encompass much of Mid-Michigan through day break. Showers will be scattered , and likely not all that heavy so rain accumulations should be less than a quarter inch .

FirstWarn5 Hour-By-Hour at midnight (WNEM)

TOMORROW

We are likely to start our Sunday out with rain showers moving through the area but most of that activity will be confined to the earlier morning hours (up to / around 8 or 9am) with only a few straggling showers possible . Its likely that we end up spending most of Sunday dry, with some clouds lingering but some filtered sun again looks possible. Shower chances look to increase, only a little bit, later into Sunday night and very early Monday morning when a cold front should drift across the area, bringing a few more showers with it.

Hour-By-Hour Planner For Sunday (WNEM)

LOOKING AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK

Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride this coming week as we look to start out comfortable with upper 70s to lower 80s before we really ramp up the heat Wednesday. Middle (to maybe even upper?) 80s seem like a decent bet *at this time* before a strong cold front wipes away the heat and leaves us shivering to start fall!.

7DAY FORECAST - WNEM (WNEM)

CURRENT CONDITIONS ACORSS MID-MICHIGAN





You can find more current conditions and more details about the forecast here: https://www.wnem.com/weather/

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.