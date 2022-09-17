Michael Thompson Clemency Project advocates for wrongfully sentenced

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new push for criminal justice reform in Michigan is being led by a man who spent more than 25 years in prison for selling three pounds of marijuana.

Michael Thompson was granted a commutation by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and released from a state prison in Jackson on January 28, 2021.

Through the Michael Thompson Clemency Project, he is using his experience and voice to fight for the release of others who have been wrongfully sentenced.

“Michael has a list of people that he is trying help free, and my son is one of them.” Said Claudia Perkins-Milton. “He was in with Michael actually. He came out of prison not wanting to leave people incarcerated that should be out.”

Claudia Perkins-Milton is a mother fighting for her son’s freedom. She told WNEM-TV5 that people should not still be locked up for petty drug charges.

Perkins-Milton joined other families from across Michigan on Friday at the Vehicle City Social Club to support the Michael Thompson Clemency project and advocate for their loved ones who remain in prison.

According to Forbes, an estimated 40,000 people remain incarcerated for marijuana offenses even though many states have legalized it and are making healthy profits.

