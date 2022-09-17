Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

