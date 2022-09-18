Cathedral District Children’s Festival celebrates 25 years of family fun

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Cathedral District Children’s Festival is celebrating 25 years of bringing family fun to Saginaw.

On Saturday, families came out to enjoy a giant slide, entertainment, and tons of games.

“Everyone deserves a least a little bit of peace no matter where you come from,” said Billy Rodriguez, a co-founder of the festival. “To give everybody 60 seconds of peace whether it be today or thinking down to it later in the road.”

Organizers hope to bring memories to children in the community like they had when they were kids.

“Saginaw had a lot of things for kids with the Saginaw Auditorium here and with GM here, we had a lot of things to do. Well now there’s no memories that kids can rely on or to build on,” said Oscar Mendoza, one of the festival’s co-founders. “We have some of the children who have children now coming back. So that’s really something that’s we’re proud of.”

Organizers want the event to teach kids an important lesson.

“They can make a difference if they choose to. Everybody can make a choice. We made a choice to do something for the community and we did it,” Mendoza said.

The festival is a low to no cost event charging 10 cents to play the various games and 25 cents for food.

All proceeds from the festival goes towards a Christmas party for children in need.

