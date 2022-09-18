Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said there were a fight between two people that resulted in gunfire. A 32-year-old Flint Township man was taken into custody. He is currently lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.