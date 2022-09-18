Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man

(Pixabay)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said there were a fight between two people that resulted in gunfire. A 32-year-old Flint Township man was taken into custody. He is currently lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival
25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival
A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city...
Bay City unveils sculpture in honor of German sister city
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18
Hundreds of children and parents built some wonderful memories Saturday as they attended the...
Cathedral District Children’s Festival celebrates 25 years of family fun