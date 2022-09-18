Isolated showers possible Sunday & Sunday night. Beautiful weather to start the work week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As expected, we started our morning with rain showers but they have since left the area, leaving us with a mix of clouds and sunshine across Mid-Michigan. For today, additional showers may be possible through the day, though I think it’s likely that just about everyone remains on the dry side until tonight. Expect temperatures warming into the upper 70s-lower 80s this afternoon. Winds may also be a bit on the gusty side today, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts closer to 20mph.

WNEM FIRST WARN 5: High Temperatures Today (WNEM)

Tonight, expect shower chances to increase just a bit ahead of a cold front that will move through late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Once the front passes our rain chances will go with it, humidity will drop significantly and winds will turn out of the northwest. Expect lows tonight in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thanks to the passing cold front tonight, conditions to start your work week will be fantastic. High pressure will slide in behind the front under sunny skies and temperatures topping around 80 degrees. This trend will continue into Tuesday, with a small rain chance, before active weather returns on Wednesday-Thursday followed by a big-time cool down just in time for fall!

WNEM FIRST WARN 5: Full 7 Day Forecast (WNEM)

CURRENT CONDITIONS AROUND MID-MICHIGAN:





You can find more current conditions and more details about the forecast here: https://www.wnem.com/weather/

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.