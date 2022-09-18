Officials: Bay City Public Safety Director on administrative leave following citizen complaint

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials announced that the Bay City Director of Public Safety is on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident.

The city said that they are cooperating with Michigan State Police on any investigation that may happen. Officials said that Michael Cecchini, the director, was placed on leave per city policy.

While the investigation is conducted, the city is also referring the matter for an independent review.

