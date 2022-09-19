Clear & comfortable tonight, a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a few showers passed through early in the day, things have been pretty nice ever since!

We managed to clear the clouds out quickly and we’ve enjoyed plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures for most of the day. As we head into our Tuesday, the warm temperatures are expected to stick around, but we’ll be keeping an eye on a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon, some of which could be strong.

It’s not a huge severe weather threat, and most won’t see severe weather, but even a small chance is worth watching.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, there isn’t anything to worry about if you have any outdoor plans. Skies will remain mostly sunny through sunset (7:39 PM), with a mostly clear night ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most of the evening.

Low temperatures tonight should fall into the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

With a light wind, northwesterly turning west southwesterly late tonight, working in conjunction with clear skies, we should have no trouble seeing our temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows tonight.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop to our west in Wisconsin late tonight and early Tuesday morning. These showers and storms will attempt to move into the state early Tuesday morning, but their trajectory appears to be mostly to our southwest. If they do manage to nudge a bit farther northeast, they aren’t expected to be anything significant, as they’re expected to weaken as they move into the state.

High temperatures will be above average on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Most of our area should start the day with mostly sunny skies, with a gradual increase in clouds as this complex of rain tries to move into the state. Highs should have a chance to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s ahead of a warm front, with a south southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Storms are possible for some areas on Tuesday evening, some of these could be strong to possibly severe. (WNEM)

During the late afternoon through the evening hours, we expect there to be a possibility of scattered showers and storms redeveloping in the region, and the ingredients are such that we’ll have a chance for a few strong to possibly severe storms. Hail looks to be the main threat, with strong wind gusts also possible.

Tuesday's severe weather risk only covers some of our western areas for now, but could be expanded. (WNEM)

At this time, this appears to be a low threat, but not zero, so we’ll keep our eyes on that. Right now, just a small portion of the TV5 viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for strong storms, but don’t be surprised if that expands a bit tomorrow, assuming current data trends hold.

It’s important to note that there will likely be areas that don’t see rain tomorrow, let alone severe weather. So there doesn’t appear to be a need to cancel any evening outdoor plans for tomorrow at this time. But stay tuned!

