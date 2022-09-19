Few showers early Monday, sunny skies take over quick

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw some showers but certainly there were no washouts! A few showers are still lingering early this morning, but that’s the farthest extent of the rain today. We’re expecting to clear out quick with temperatures rebounding due to the sunshine. There are more shower chances this week, but the big story is large drop in temperatures, just in time for the first day of fall on Thursday. Cooler air should hold all the way into the weekend.

Today

Showers in our area are isolated this morning and moving progressively towards the east, so if you encounter one this morning on your drive or at the bus stop, only expect it to last around 15 minutes. No heavy rain is being observed either, just lighter showers. A few thunderstorms are moving east near Lansing, so if you do travel south into Livingston or Oakland County, some of that heavier rain may affect your drive as it moves directly east through the morning. Track the showers on our Interactive Radar!

Behind the cold front bringing these showers, skies are expected to clear out quick allowing plenty of sun for the rest of this Monday. Temperatures will be able to rebound as a result, many will reach around 78 to 79 degrees. Dew points will also decrease through today, we’ll see values back into the 50s by the afternoon. Today’s wind is expected to sustain from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will see highs in the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay clear tonight allowing lows to dive well into the 50s. Expect around 54 degrees in the Tri-Cities and Flint, while values will fall closer to 50 degrees in our northern tier. The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night will be back in lower 50s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Showers chances are small, but not zero around midday Tuesday. A small disturbance is expected to track just to our southwest, meaning rain chances will be better for Gratiot and Shiawassee Counties, but residents north and east of there are expected to stay dry through the day. Those who stay dry should be able to see a little more sunshine too. Highs should reach right around 80 degrees.

A small disturbance Tuesday should mostly stay near Grand Rapids. (WNEM)

For our farmers, the best days for field work and harvesting this week will be Monday, Tuesday, and Friday. Depending on how much rain falls Wednesday, Thursday might be dry enough in some spots too.

The strong cold front bringing showers Wednesday will also bring fall-like air just in time. Expect to see temperatures making a return to the 60s. See exactly where temperatures land in the full 7-Day Forecast!

