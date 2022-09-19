Harvest Table brings residents together

A hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, September 18.
By Rayvin Bleu and Rebecca Sweeney
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, September 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms and businesses in Saginaw County.

“We’ve got all sorts of fun, unique restaurants and types of food that we want everybody know we have,” said Linda McGee, a Positive Results Downtown board member.

Those in attendance dined together at a long fall decorated table, with a setting sun over the Saginaw River as their backdrop. Attendees enjoyed a seven-course meal prepared with locally sourced foods.

“It gives us an opportunity to show off their talents and, really, what a gem we have here in Saginaw, with them and the river,” McGee said.

The event not only put a spotlight on the talents in the community, but also brought people together, according to organizers.

“If you don’t know them, you know them by the end of the evening because you’re sitting next to them at this long table,” McGee said.

Tickets for the event sold for $100 each. The proceeds will go to support Positive Results Downtown Saginaw and Major Chords for Minors.

