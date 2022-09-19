Vending machine dispenses free Narcan to those in need

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan health department recently installed a Naloxone (also known as Narcan) vending machine.

The vending machine is the first of its kind in the Great Lakes Bay Region and is accessible at the Saginaw County Health Department, 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.

The vending machine is a vital tool to address the opioid crisis and stigma of substance abuse, the health department said.

The vending machine, which is free of charge, dispenses fentanyl test strips to detect the presence of fentanyl in street drugs, and Narcan – a life-saving opioid overdose-reversal tool bystanders can use to revive someone long enough to get first responders on the scene.

The products are free to anyone, no questions asked, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

“Overdose deaths are a growing public health concern,” said Christina Harrington,

health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department. “In

2020, 2,171 Michiganders died by opioid overdose – 55 in Saginaw County alone.”

The vending machine is part of an ongoing partnership between the health department and the CAREring Quick Response Team, which is made up of the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Ten16 Recovery Network, Mobile Medical Response, and other partners.

Support for the vending machine was funded by a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is an incredible opportunity to get help and hope into the hands of not just people who use

opioids or other substances, but every community member,” said Andrea Foster, chief of staff and

director for program development, opioid response with the Michigan Health Improvement

Alliance. “Naloxone is vital to battling the opioid crisis and lethal doses of fentanyl are turning up

in more and more substances. You never know when you may need to save a life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call SAMHSA’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

