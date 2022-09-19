WATCH LIVE: AG, sheriff announce action against company for Flint River spill

By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are announcing action against Lockhart Chemical Company for the Flint River spill.

An order that prohibits contact with the Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue.

Lockhart was responsible for funding and completing the cleanup of the spill after EGLE confirmed the source of the spill came from their facility. The company agreed to take responsibility, EGLE stated.

