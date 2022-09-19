Water main restoration will take 6 to 16 days longer than expected, GLWA says

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is providing an update on the Aug. 13 break to the...
The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is providing an update on the Aug. 13 break to the 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.(GLWA)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WNEM) - Officials say the finishing touches on a water transmission main are taking longer than originally expected after a main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of state residents.

While the flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch transmission main have been ongoing, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) expects it will need an additional six to 16 days to get the main back to normal operations due to the size and length of the pipe, as well as the technical nature of the process.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience as we navigate this situation together,” GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey said. “We know that extending the timeframe to return the transmission system back normal operations will further inconvenience all of the communities and their residents, but it is necessary for us to ensure that we complete this repair in a way that safeguards the public health and the system.”

On Aug. 13, the main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in 23 communities. The advisory was completely lifted on Aug. 20.

GLWA said it will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Detroit officer shoots at charging dog, wounds his partner
Crews continue to clean, investigate Flint River following chemical spill
WATCH LIVE: AG, sheriff announce action against company for Flint River spill
Top stories
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Sept. 19
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
Officials: 4 Saginaw Co. children kidnapped by father found in Florida