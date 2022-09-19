Water main restoration will take 6 to 16 days longer than expected, GLWA says

DETROIT (WNEM) - Officials say the finishing touches on a water transmission main are taking longer than originally expected after a main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of state residents.

While the flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch transmission main have been ongoing, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) expects it will need an additional six to 16 days to get the main back to normal operations due to the size and length of the pipe, as well as the technical nature of the process.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience as we navigate this situation together,” GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey said. “We know that extending the timeframe to return the transmission system back normal operations will further inconvenience all of the communities and their residents, but it is necessary for us to ensure that we complete this repair in a way that safeguards the public health and the system.”

On Aug. 13, the main break caused a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in 23 communities. The advisory was completely lifted on Aug. 20.

GLWA said it will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.