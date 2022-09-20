Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City.

The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street.

The man had been deceased for several days before his body was discovered, police said, adding they are working to confirm his identity.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Sept. 20th
The state is ordering Lockhart Chemical to stop using its faulty infrastructure that caused the...
Lockhart Chemical could face hefty fines after Flint River spill
An order has been issued against Lockhart chemical, with fines as high as $25,000 per day.
Lockhart Chemical can see fines as high as $25K a day
Police Generic
Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash