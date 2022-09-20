Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City.

The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street.

The man had been deceased for several days before his body was discovered, police said, adding they are working to confirm his identity.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161.

