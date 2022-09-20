Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -A suspect is dead, and another person is hospitalized after Flint Police say the suspect tried to flee from a traffic stop.

The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:07 a.m. near the intersection of Pierson Road and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Flint police officers made the traffic stop in the 5500 block of N. Saginaw Street when the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala refused to stop for police, the Flint Police Department said.

Officers in a patrol vehicle with red and blue lights activated moved their vehicle behind the Impala and approached the driver of the vehicle, Flint Police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped away from officers.

While officers were trying to catch up to the vehicle, they saw the vehicle lose control, crossed the center line in the road, and struck a white Cadillac sedan that was traveling east on Pierson Road, Flint Police said.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 26-year-old Vondreece Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police learned Davis had an active felony arrest warrant for concealed weapons violations.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe speed as well as alcohol and or drugs were factors in the crash.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information about this crash is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6892. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

