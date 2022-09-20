Scattered rain this evening & Wednesday, much cooler with Fall arriving Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have periodically moved through parts of Mid-Michigan today, but as of 5:30 PM this evening, we’ve avoided severe weather.

Although the threat is low, a risk for strong to severe storms will remain through the first half of tonight and we’ll be keeping an eye on things as they develop. Once we get past tonight, we’ll have a few more showers to deal with on Wednesday before a big pattern change arrives to close out the workweek.

This Evening & Overnight

If you have plans outdoors early this evening, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar. It’s important to know that most storms tonight are expected to remain below severe criteria, and there will be areas that avoid rain entirely.

If storms manage to become strong to severe, the primary concern would be large hail. Wind and locally heavy rainfall are also threats, but it appears hail would be the hazard that could bring storms to warning criteria.

Another round of storms is possible later this evening. (WNEM)

The round of rain making it’s way out of the area around 5:30 PM, may not be it for the night. A warm front to our southwest will continue sending moisture in our direction and contribute to rising motion as it passes through late tonight, and we may see another round develop a little later this evening around and after 8 PM. These chances could last through the first half of the overnight.

Lows will be in the 60s this evening with clouds and a southerly wind. (WNEM)

Lows will remain in the 60s tonight thanks to our lingering cloud cover and a southerly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday

A cold front sinking through the area on Wednesday could lead to additional showers and thunderstorms, but with the front expected to pass through early enough during the day, the severe weather threat appears to be a bit better to our southeast where the front will pass through later in the day with warmer temperatures.

As of Tuesday evening, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday appears to be during the morning hours, with chances tapering off into the afternoon and evening. Skies will be a bit variable on Wednesday, with periods of clouds and sun, with more sun expected to poke through later in the day behind the front.

One more day of highs in the 70s and low 80s before a big cool down! (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the 70s to near 80 for one more day.

Big Pattern Change Thursday

Cold air will no doubt make its presence known behind the cold front on Wednesday, with our first big taste of fall arriving Thursday. Conveniently, this arrives with the fall season on Thursday, officially starting at 9:03 PM.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be a mix of 50s and 60s, and we’ll likely have some fall cloud-cover to go along with it, thanks to a northwesterly wind coming over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes. Sun won’t be completely off the table Thursday, but we’ll lean a bit cloudier for now, especially late in the morning through the afternoon.

Some occasional rain showers will be possible on Thursday as well, especially downwind of the Great Lakes, where lake-effect rain is possible.

It will be downright chilly for Friday morning. Fall has arrived! (WNEM)

Skies will clear into Thursday night, and with cooler temperatures already on Thursday afternoon, we’re in for a big cool down into Friday morning. Many areas could be starting the day on Friday in the 30s and low 40s. Yes, you read that right, 30s!

