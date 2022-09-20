Sheriff: Disorderly man lodged in jail after school placed in lockdown

MIDDLEBURY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An elementary school was placed on lockdown due to a disorderly man in the school’s office.

Deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Leonard Elementary School in Middlebury Township for a disorderly man in the front office on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10:56 a.m.

Officers from the Ovid Police Department and deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived first at the school and took the man into custody, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

The man did not have any weapons on him or in his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and was medically cleared before being lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.

